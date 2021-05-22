Federal cabinet disapprove immediate hike in electricity rate, says Hammad

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that the federal cabinet has not allowed Power Division to increase tariff despite Nepra’s recommendation

“News channels are reporting an increase in electricity prices in October. It is important to clarify that a Quarterly Tariff Adjustment is expiring in October and a new one will be replacing it. The net increase in the electricity unit price will be only 8 paisa/unit,” said the federal minister in a tweet post.

The minister informed that the federal cabinet did not approve the immediate hike in electricity prices despite the recommendation of NEPRA. He added that the Ministry of Power has been directed to request NEPRA to reconsider the decision so that the price of electricity remains the same and an increase of only eight Paisa per unit in October.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet has allowed an increase of Paisa 8 per unit for October 2020. According to a spokesman of the Power Division, the Power Division has been directed to file a review notion with Nepra so that electricity rates are not increased except Paisa 8 for October.

Power Division has submitted review motion with Nepra as per directions of Cabinet.