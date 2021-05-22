ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Response of RDAs in UK very encouraging, says envoy

  The High Commissioner appreciated the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for allowing Pound Sterling denominated accounts, which he said, would help promote RDA in the UK.
Ali Ahmed 22 May 2021

High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan has said that the response of British Pakistanis’ to the Prime Minister’s initiative of “Roshan Digital Account” has been very encouraging and the UK has become one of the largest contributors in terms of number of accounts opened so far.

The High Commissioner was speaking at a webinar on “Roshan Digital Account” (RDA), Reza Baqir, Governor, State Bank of Pakistan; Dr. Murtaza Syed, Deputy Governor State Bank of Pakistan; Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson Pakistan Stock Exchange; Ali Jamali CEO Indus Motors; Mohsin Ali Nathani, CEO Habib Metro Bank; and Shafique Shahzad, Minister Trade at the High Commission addressed the webinar.

As per details, the High Commissioner appreciated the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for allowing Pound Sterling denominated accounts, which he said, would help promote RDA in the UK.

Moazzam Ahmad Khan informed the participants about the mass awareness campaign undertaken by the Mission and its four consulates to disseminate information about RDA in the UK through one-one-meetings, Khuli Katchehris and social media platforms.

Terming the UK an important friend of Pakistan, the High Commissioner said: “The UK is the 3rd largest trade partner of Pakistan, 2nd largest source of investment and 3rd largest source of remittances to Pakistan. It also hosts a vibrant Pakistani diaspora of more than 1.6 million. Our exports have recorded an unprecedented growth of 31% during the first ten months of the current financial year and have registered the highest ever exports to the UK. Our remittances from the UK have registered an increase of 68% on a year-on-year basis.”

The High Commissioner also appreciated the efforts put in by SBP in making the initiative a success.

UK SBP Roshan Digital Accounts RDA

