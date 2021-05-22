ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Pakistan

Vaccination for citizens over 30 begins today

  • So far, 1,193,441 people have been vaccinated across Pakistan.
  • 88 deaths and 4,007 cases were reported during the past 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 22 May 2021

The government will start vaccinating people aged 30 and above against coronavirus on Saturday.

On Friday, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), had announced the government's decision to open up vaccination for citizens aged 30 and above from Saturday. Since Pakistan began its vaccination campaign, 1,193,441 people have been vaccinated across the country.

During the last 24 hours, 34,568 more people were vaccinated against the virus. Pakistan has already allowed walk-in vaccination for citizens aged 18 and above intending to travel abroad. They will have to show work visa or iqama or passport to vaccination staff who will then administer the vaccine after data entry.

Meanwhile, 62,238 people were tested for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, out of which 4,007 people tested positive. So far, 897,468 have tested positive for the novel virus in Pakistan. The coronavirus also claimed the lives of 88 people during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 20,177.

