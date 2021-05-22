All Pakistan Projects Business scam: AC approves NAB's plea, extends remand of accused

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, extended physical remand of an accused, Adam Ameen Chaudhry for another 11 days in All Pakistan Projects Business scam. The Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir, while hearing the case, extended physical remand of the accused, Chaudhry till May 31.

Earlier, the NAB officials produced the accused before the court and requested to extend his remand to conduct further investigation from him.

The court approved the NAB's request and extended accused Chaudhry's remand.

In the all project scam, the accused, in connivance with another accused person deceived people at large by depriving them of millions of rupees in the garb of so called, "All Pakistan Projects Business".

The defence counsel, Imran Shafiqu, while objecting to the NAB's request, prayed before the court to reject the bureau's request of extending remand of his client.

The court, after hearing arguments of both the parties, extended physical remand of the accused for another 11 days.

The NAB Rawalpindi on April 2 had arrested Chaudhry, in case of All Pakistan Projects Business scam. The NAB Rawalpindi has initiated inquiries against two companies, including All Pakistan Projects Business and B4U.

