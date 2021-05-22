Siraj calls for unity to liberate Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Mammoth rallies were held in twin cities of Rawalpindi/Islamabad in solidarity with Palestinian people, on Friday, in which the participants expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza.

People of all walks of life thronged to the rallies in solidarity with the Palestinian people, as Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the nation to mark Friday as a day of solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

The participants were holding Palestinian flags and placards inscribed with slogans in solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people and condemning the 11-day long Israeli aggression against Gaza and desecration of the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli forces.

The main rally was organised by Jamaat-e-Islami on Jinnah Avenue in which thousands of people participated from every walk of life including traders of the twin cities and members of the civil society.

Women and children also participated in the rallies in a large number who were holding Palestinian and Pakistani flags in their hands.

Addressing the rally, JI chief Sirajul Haq called upon the Muslim world to boycott Israel completely and unite to liberate Palestine from Zionist oppression.

He also strongly condemned those Gulf countries who have recently recognised Israel and urged them to take back their decision of recognising the Jewish state.

He also lashed out at the OIC for what he called it a futile exercise of issuing statements instead doing something practical.

"I was expecting that the recent OIC's countries emergency meeting at the foreign ministers level would come with a 'declaration of Jihad' against Israel, but instead it came up with traditional statements. Do something practical. Declare a Jihad for the liberation of Palestine and Kashmir," he urged the OIC.

"The so-called super powers can be defeated only by showing the same courage and passion of Afghans as Jihad," he further maintained.

He stated that the Muslim Ummah, which has been struggling for seven decades for the liberation of Palestinians and Kashmiris, should unite and support the oppressed in this struggle.

The JI chief also called for establishment of an international fund for the reconstruction of Gaza.

"To expect any action from the United Nations for the liberation of Palestine is to live in a fool's paradise. Whether it is the Rohingya massacre or the tragic atrocities on Kashmiris and Palestinians, the UN has always been a spectator," he added.

He added that Al-Aqsa Mosque is being bathed in blood, adding that more than 300 Palestinian children, sisters, mothers and youths have died in the 12-day siege of Gaza, but the international conscience is asleep.

"Pakistan is the most powerful country in the Islamic world but our rulers are cowards," he further maintained.

Traders' representatives, in their addresses, urged the traders of the twin cities to stop trading Israeli products at their shops and boycott all the Israeli products.

Another rally was jointly organised by Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) and Imamia Students Organization (ISO) in which a large number of people participated who were also raising slogans against the Israeli aggression against the oppressed Palestinian people.

