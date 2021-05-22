Butt handed over to police on judicial remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over Khwaja Ageel alias Gogi Butt and six others to Ichra police for four days in another case of forcing people for vigorous money.

Earlier, investigating officer demanded remand of the accused as investigation was not completed in the case. The court therefore allowed four days remand and directed the police to produce them before the court again on next hearing. Mustafa Town police had arrested the accused from the outhouse of Gogi Butt. Police had raided to arrest some POs when the suspects resorted to straight firing at the personnel. However, the police team arrested the suspects and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021