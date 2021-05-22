JI organizes protest demonstrations against Israel

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday organized scores of protest demonstrations in the city against Israel for its unilaterally waged war against people of Gaza and showed solidarity with the Palestinians.

Addressing a protest, Engr Naeem-ur-Rehman, Chief of JI Karachi, demanded of the government to adopt a loud and clear policy towards Palestine cause. "It would be next to impossible to liberate Palestine if the Muslim world doesn't realize its obligations and responsibilities in this regard," he told the charged protesters.

He said that the matter of the holy land itself is an issue of survival for the Muslim world. He said that the JI's "Palestine March" on Sunday, May 23 would publicize a message to the world that no matter what the policy of the rulers are, Muslims in their countries stands by Palestinians. He urged the citizens from all walks of life to participate in the march so as to record their position on the burning issue.

Earlier in the day, JI Karachi chief visited the Karachi Bar Association at the City Courts building. KBA President Naeem Qureshi received Naeemur Rehman.

In his welcome address, Qureshi hailed the role of the JI over issues of the Muslim world in general and Palestine and Kashmir in particular. He said that the JI made the two issues flash point and unveiled the brutalities by the Israeli and Indian regimes respectively. He dubbed the Palestine March as the need of the hour. He said that the KBA not only supports the march but the lawyers' fraternity will also participate in the Palestine March.

Engr Naeem while addressing the representatives of the lawyers' community said that Israel keeps ambitions for extension of its borders beyond Makkah and Madina. Citing the example of the recent skirmishes between the heavily equipped with sophisticated war machines Israeli forces and Palestinian freedom fighters only equipped with locally made unguided rockets, he said that faith and high moral grounds provide nations with extra ordinary powers.

He urged the militaries in the Muslim block of the world to shun the policy of looking towards so called world super powers. Instead, the Muslim world should devise joint defensive and economic policies. He further suggested Prime Minister Imran Khan to invite all premiers and chiefs of armies from Muslim world.

The JI leader further said that the holy land is not an issue of Palestine but it is an issue of the entire humanity as Israeli forces have turned the matter into deep crises of humanity.

