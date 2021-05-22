Air passengers safety: BoP president announces NGO

LAHORE: President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud has announced setting up a not-for-profit organization to work on air passenger safety and security. He said the foundation would have two main functions - firstly, work on raising awareness about passenger safety and their rights within the civil society; and secondly, work with policy makers to improve standards & regulations, push for legislative change and their implementation, and ensuring better legal assistance & coverage for victims. Masud made this announcement on the completion of one year of PK8303 crash anniversary.

While terming it the single biggest facet, he said it kept me traumatized about the crash is the fact that this entire fateful ordeal resulted in the loss of 97 innocent lives on 22nd May 2020.-PR

