ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 22, 2021
Pakistan

E-commerce policy guidelines: CCP to work with 35 major online platforms

Recorder Report 22 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approached 35 major online platforms in Pakistan, seeking information on the principal aspects governing their online activities and transactions.

"CCP will work with businesses to develop and declare e-commerce policy guidelines to build consumer confidence in the electronic marketplace and encourage fair trade practices to prevent any possible abuse and deceptive marketing practices in the e-commerce domain," read a statement issued by CCP.

The list of online platforms included e-commerce businesses including Daraz.pk, Shopanga.pk, Goto.com.pk, Ali Express, Yayvo, Telemart.pk, Alibaba.com, Amazon.com, HomeShopping.pk, ARY Sahulat Bazar, Online stores including gulahmedshop.com, khaadi.com, limelight.pk, alkaramstudio.com, junaidjamshed.com, PakWheels, Vava Cars, CarFirst, AutoDeals PK, OLX.com.pk, PKMotors, Car Deals, Cartrade.pk, Zameen.com, Graana.com, ILaan.com, Ammanat.com, Propertyfinder.pk, Jagah-Online.com, Apkaghar.pk, Zameen-ForYou.com, Sabzproperty.com, and Jageerdar.pk.

The CCP said that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift towards a more digital world. Pakistan is no exception where there has been a rapid shift to digital business models, a surge in online transactions, and changes in consumption patterns. Therefore, it is deemed urgent to ensure that consumers are just as safe when shopping online as when shopping offline.

The CCP Chairperson Rahat Kaunain Hassan said: "Effective communication and transparency will provide impetus to e-commerce growth and building consumer confidence."

In this regard, the CCP has approached around 35 major online platforms in Pakistan, seeking information on the principal aspects governing their online activities and transactions. These aspects inter alia include the basic disclosures regarding business operations, product(s) specifications and verification process, warnings (product safety etc), warranties, disclosures and disclaimers, essential terms and conditions of online business in the pre-purchase, purchase, and post-purchase stages, payment modalities and security of payment systems, delivery mechanism, return policy and consequences of delays in delivery, easy access to fair and effective dispute resolution.

Given the growth of e-commerce players in Pakistan, the CCP encourages others not directly approached by it also share the said information and take part in the consultative policy formulation process.

Moreover, the CCP also wants businesses to explain what personal data protection and privacy safeguards are in place and whether information on products and services is presented in a transparent, accurate, easily accessible, and visible manner to help consumers make informed choices.

The CCP's aim is to strengthen consumers' trust in the expanding electronic marketplace by providing the guiding principles for e-commerce business for preventing fraud, unfair trade practices and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of consumers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

e commerce CCP Daraz Goto Ali Express Yayvo

