PARTLY FACETIOUS:'Usual suspects'

"Shehbaz Sharif in Charsaddah was flanked by the usual suspects to condole the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan........."

"Usual suspects?"

"No disrespect intended but did you note that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a former prime minister no less..."

"Nyah, nyah, nyah!"

"Stop being childish - and who are you addressing? Shehbaz Sharif? I will have you know that Abbasi was as docile, read did not utter a single word - a courtesy he has so far extended only to Maryam Nawaz..."

"No I was actually referring to Maryam Nawaz, I mean not only did Uncle go and commiserate with ANP on the death of Begum Nasim Wali Khan without her, but he condoled with members of the same party that were given a PML-N led show cause notice when Uncle and First Cousin were in jail and incommunicado..."

"You are creating divisions where none exist..."

"Maybe, but Uncle did not mention her by name, just as Nawaz Sharif's daughter..."

"Just? You call that relationship just?"

"OK but I don't think what she felt was even close to the ripples of unease in the Shehbaz Sharif camp when she went to Garhi Khuda Buksh to attend Benazir Bhutto's anniversary..."

"I guess what goes around comes around..."

"Anyway the PML-N visionary was there too - Ahsan Iqbal next to Abbasi..."

"I would not have you say anything against him - had the guy been born earlier he would have been close to the Khalifa spreading his message around..."

"Ha ha ha, anyway I would have you know that the die-hard Maryam acolytes were not present - Danial Aziz, Talal Chaudhary, Zubayr, Captain Safdar..."

"I know you are being facetious when you mention the good Captain so I will ignore his name but you know this is what Maryam has in common with The Khan - her preference for the unelected while these dratted elected members do not know their place and should be shown the door and..."

"Ah you are thinking of The Khan and the Tareen Group."

"Let's see if the drop scene is really over; anyway I reckon a dose of maturity in PML-N politics with Shehbaz Sharif..."

"You reckon a revival of the PDM?"

"Would PPP require Shehbaz Sharif to pay his respects at Garhi Khuda Baksh..."

"Don't be facetious."

