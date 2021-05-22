ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report 22 May 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 100,283 tonnes of cargo comprising 51,437 tonnes of import cargo and 48,846 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 51,437 comprised of 33,797 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,173 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 11,668 tonnes of DAP and 4,799 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 48,846 tonnes comprised of 6,770 tonnes of containerized cargo, 42,076 tonnes of Clinkers.

As many as 3850 containers were handled out of which 2637 were of imports and 1213 were of exports. 2637 import containers comprised of 523 of 20s and 982 0f 40s. Imports empty container was 0 of 20s and 75 of 40s. Export containers 1213 comprised of 158 of 20s and 133 of 40s. Export empty containers were of 273 of 20s and 258 of 40s.

There were 03 ships namely Lady Henrietta, Xin Qing Dao and Xin Pu Dong currently at the berths.

There were 03 ships MSC Samu, OEL Kedarnath and Zi Jing Song sailed off from Karachi Port on Friday.

There are 16 ships namely, MTM Hudson, M.T Karachi, MT Lahore, Cosco Europe, Norther Decterity, AS Sicilia, Guenther Schultte, U Glory, Maarianne Danica, Ikan Pulas, Chem Master, Navg 8 Sceptrum, Noro, Hyundi Jakarka and Galaxy Ace were expected on 22-05-2021.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths to load/offload Containers, Rice, Coal, Soya bean, Natural gas, Petroleum Gas, Gas oil and Palm oil, out of them, three ships, BW Clyde, Britain Bay and Jeppesen Maersk sailed out to sea on Friday morning, and two more ships, Gas Amazon and MOL Courage are expected to sail from EVTL and QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon .

Cargo throughput of 229,472 tonnes, comprising 194,163 tonnes imports cargo and 35,309 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 6,107 Containers (4,500 TEUs imports and 1,607 TEUs export), was handled t the Port during last 24 hours.

There are twelve ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Unity Discovery, Great Century, Milaha Raslaffan and Al-Salam-II & two more ships Maersk Jalan and Argolikos carrying Coal, Natural Gas, Gas oil and Containers are expected take berths at MW-4, PIBT, EETL, FOTCO and QICT respectively on Friday (today), 21st May, while another container vessel, CMA CGM Fidelio is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and 'Teera Bhum' is due to arrive on Saturday, 22nd May-2021.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

