KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 21, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,954.62 High: 4,966.17 Low: 4,914.53 Net Change: (+) 40.09 Volume ('000): 602,420 Value ('000): 17,997,698 Makt Cap 1,390,869,561,966 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,289.52 NET CH. (+) 44.13 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,923.07 NET CH. (+) 135.24 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,544.82 NET CH. (+) 33.12 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,930.53 NET CH. (+) 55.63 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,025.89 NET CH. (+) 8.61 ------------------------------------ As on: 21-May-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021