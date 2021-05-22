Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
22 May 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (May 21, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,954.62
High: 4,966.17
Low: 4,914.53
Net Change: (+) 40.09
Volume ('000): 602,420
Value ('000): 17,997,698
Makt Cap 1,390,869,561,966
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,289.52
NET CH. (+) 44.13
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,923.07
NET CH. (+) 135.24
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,544.82
NET CH. (+) 33.12
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,930.53
NET CH. (+) 55.63
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,025.89
NET CH. (+) 8.61
------------------------------------
As on: 21-May-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.