ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EFU Capital Growth Fund Rates

Recorder Report 22 May 2021

KARACHI: EFU Capital Growth Fund Rates on Friday (May 21, 2021).

========================
Offer Price     472.2139
Bid Price       448.6032
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

EFU EFU EFU EFU Capital Growth Fund Rates

EFU Capital Growth Fund Rates

‘China, Pakistan have a chance to lead world towards multilateralism’: Alvi

Collateral-free lending to SMEs approved by ECC

300MW hydropower plant: $300m loan agreement inked with ADB

Valuation of mills: PC, PSM board not on the same page

Jul-Apr FDI plunges 33pc YoY

EU opens global G20 summit with Covid vaccine pledge

Xi pledges $3bn pandemic aid for poor nations

IMF says ending Covid-19 pandemic possible at cost of $50bn

Fiscal Responsibility, Debt Limitation (Amend) Bill introduced: Limiting stock of govt guarantees at 10pc of GDP proposed

Credit profile reflects ‘baa2’ economic strength: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.