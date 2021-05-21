ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Pakistan

CPEC gives new dimension to Pak-China ties: Fawad

  • Fawad said the Pakistani nation knew that China stood beside their country through thick and thin. Similarly, Pakistan extended full support to China to meet its challenges, he added.
APP 21 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the multi-billion dollars China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project had given a new dimension to Pakistan-China ties.

Extending heartfelt greetings to the two nations on the 70th anniversary of establishment of their diplomatic relations, Fawad, in a video message, said he felt proud of the ties, which were based on love and mutual respect, and had roots in the hearts of two peoples.

The minister said Pakistan reaped massive benefits from the One Belt One Road vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He regarded the BRI's flagship project - CPEC- as ‘brilliant’, which the foundation of the two countries’ economic stability.

CPEC would prove to be a game changer for the region, he added.

Elucidating the history of Pak-China relationship spanning over decades, he said defence cooperation between the two countries in 1950 laid the foundation of their ties.

“Since 1950, Pakistan and China have not only been close diplomatically, but their relations have now gone beyond the political and economic spheres.”

The ties, he added, were transformed into strategic ones during 1966, and eventually switched to economic relations in 1972.

Now, their ties were led by a ‘very comprehensive framework’, the minister said.

Fawad said the Pakistani nation knew that China stood beside their country through thick and thin. Similarly, Pakistan extended full support to China to meet its challenges, he added.

He said both the countries had been relying on each other strategically and defensively since 1950.

