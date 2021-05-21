ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Sports

Kane rules out overseas move, wants Shearer's Premier League goal record

  • England captain Kane's future at Tottenham has been the subject of intense speculation with the club failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.
  • "I'd be lying if I said I didn't (want the Premier League record), I think if I get to the end and I haven't broke that record and the Wayne Rooney England record (53 goals) then I'd probably be a little disappointed in myself," he said.
Reuters 21 May 2021

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has ruled out moving abroad if he leaves the north London club at the end of the season.

England captain Kane's future at Tottenham has been the subject of intense speculation with the club failing to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Kane still has three years left on his Tottenham contract but in an interview with former Manchester United defender Gary Neville on The Overlap YouTube channel, the 27-year-old said he wanted a conversation with chairman Daniel Levy about his future.

"Of course there's always the option of maybe moving abroad one day but I don't think that really interests me in the near future," said Kane, who has scored 220 goals in 335 games for the club, including 22 in the Premier League this season.

Kane has targeted breaking Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League goalscoring record of 260. He currently has 165.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't (want the Premier League record), I think if I get to the end and I haven't broke that record and the Wayne Rooney England record (53 goals) then I'd probably be a little disappointed in myself," he said.

With Kane appearing to rule out a move abroad, should Tottenham agree to cash in on their biggest asset, Manchester City have emerged as his most-likely destination.

Neville asked Kane which Premier League player could provide him with the most goalscoring chances to chase Shearer's record and he picked out City's Kevin De Bruyne.

"Bruyne for sure," he said. "When I watch De Bruyne play he's a special, special player and some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker's dream if I'm honest but yeah he's an outstanding player," Kane said.

"His delivery is as good as I've ever seen."

NO SILVERWARE

Kane walked a lap of the Tottenham pitch after Wednesday's defeat by Aston Villa and was warmly applauded by the fans who appeared resigned to seeing him leave for a rival club.

Despite his incredible goal record at Tottenham (220 in total) the club have failed to land any silverware since he came through the academy, twice going close to winning the Premier League title and reaching the Champions League final in 2019.

They also lost this year's League Cup final to Man City.

"(Those two seasons) I feel was a big opportunity for us. We had a title race for Leicester obviously, we didn't quite get there the season after with the race with Chelsea," Kane said.

"(The) Season after that we get to that Champions League final so we were in a real good place. Of course we didn't win anything and we couldn't quite get over the line.

"For one reason or another we didn't quite do what we needed to do and kind of where we're at now I feel like we're kind of at a rebuild stage again if I'm honest."

Kane said the manner of Jose Mourinho's dismissal just before the League Cup final last month was surprising.

"Jose's a winner, we know Jose's record in finals and things like that," Kane said. "I said before we found out maybe five minutes before everyone else did.

"Whether it was something they thought about for a while or it was an in the moment decision, I'm not sure."

Tottenham Hotspur Champions League Premier League Manchester United Harry Kane Shearer's Premier League

