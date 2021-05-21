ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan sees preliminary economic growth of 3.9pc for FY 2020/21

  • The planning ministry said its provisional estimate was based on data for the year so far on growth in the agricultural, industrial, and services sectors.
  • Pakistan's economy was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. On Friday the ministry also revised down GDP growth for the financial year that ended on June 30, 2020 to -0.47%, from -0.38%.
Reuters 21 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Friday that its economy is on course to grow 3.94% in the financial year that ends in June, almost double the IMF and World Bank's projections, as it recovers from the worst impact of the pandemic.

The planning ministry said its provisional estimate was based on data for the year so far on growth in the agricultural, industrial, and services sectors.

"This growth in a period in which COVID placed a huge challenge to the economy is extremely gratifying," minister for planning Asad Umar said in a tweet.

Pakistan's economy was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. On Friday the ministry also revised down GDP growth for the financial year that ended on June 30, 2020 to -0.47%, from -0.38%.

The IMF has estimated GDP for the 2020/21 fiscal year will grow 1.5%, and the World Bank estimates growth of 1.3%.

World Bank IMF Asad Umar Ministry of Planning preliminary economic growth

Pakistan sees preliminary economic growth of 3.9pc for FY 2020/21

Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman

'Public opinion is changing worldwide, Palestinians will have their own country one day,' says PM Khan

Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters