Business & Finance
Canada extends ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan by 30 days
- The CBC cited a formal Notice to Airmen issued by civil aviation authorities. Ottawa first announced the ban on April 22 as cases of COVID-19 in India soared.
21 May 2021
OTTAWA: Canada has extended its ban on incoming passenger flights from India and Pakistan by another 30 days to June 21 as part of a campaign to fight COVID-19, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said on Friday.
Comments