Business & Finance
Tesla raises price of Model Y, Model 3 variants
- The price of its cheapest Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased to $39,990, while the Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to $48,990.
- Its Model Y Long Range AWD is now priced at $51,990 compared with $51,490 previously.
21 May 2021
Tesla Inc has increased the price of its Model 3 Long Range and Standard Range Plus and Model Y Long Range by $500, the electric-car maker's website showed on Friday.
The price of its cheapest Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased to $39,990, while the Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to $48,990.
Its Model Y Long Range AWD is now priced at $51,990 compared with $51,490 previously, according to the website.
Tesla delivered 182,780 Model 3/Ys in the first quarter, up 13% from the preceding quarter. A ramp up in production and solid demand for its less expensive models had helped offset the impact of a global shortage of parts.
