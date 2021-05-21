ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
Tesla raises price of Model Y, Model 3 variants

  • The price of its cheapest Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased to $39,990, while the Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to $48,990.
  • Its Model Y Long Range AWD is now priced at $51,990 compared with $51,490 previously.
Reuters 21 May 2021

Tesla Inc has increased the price of its Model 3 Long Range and Standard Range Plus and Model Y Long Range by $500, the electric-car maker's website showed on Friday.

The price of its cheapest Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been increased to $39,990, while the Model 3 Long Range AWD was raised to $48,990.

Its Model Y Long Range AWD is now priced at $51,990 compared with $51,490 previously, according to the website.

Tesla delivered 182,780 Model 3/Ys in the first quarter, up 13% from the preceding quarter. A ramp up in production and solid demand for its less expensive models had helped offset the impact of a global shortage of parts.

Tesla Inc Standard Range Plus Tesla cars Model Y Long Range AWD Model 3 Long Range

Tesla raises price of Model Y, Model 3 variants

