Israeli forces attack Al-Aqsa Mosque compound following Gaza ceasefire

Israeli forces have stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, launching tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades at worshippers, risking the longevity of the newly-agreed ceasefire.

Several injuries are being reported, as worshippers come under siege from Israeli forces.

The escalation took place only hours after thousands gathered at the holy site to celebrate the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, after a period of intense bombardment by Israeli forces that claimed the lives of at least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children.

Footage released on social media showed Israeli police firing into crowds of Palestinian worshippers shortly after they had congregated for Friday prayers.

The Egyptian-brokered ceasefire, which was negotiated after several days of aggressive Israeli military action in Gaza, was announced earlier today.

A delegation from the Egyptian intelligence services arrived in Gaza hours after the ceasefire was announced, to meet with leaders from Hamas to follow up on mandated commitments.