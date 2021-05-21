As Gaza ceasefire takes hold, Pakistan marks day of solidarity with the Palestinian people

Pakistan has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza, and is planning a series of demonstrations across the country to mark a day of solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi endorsed the ceasefire, calling it "the power of collective, unified action; this is the effort of every person and every nation, together for a just cause”.

The Minister reiterated his government's support for the cause, and urged the need for a just solution to the plight of the Palestinian people.

Rallies will be held across most major cities in Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

As reported by Reuters, a member of the Hamas political bureau has warned that the group still has its "hands on the trigger", adding that “It is true the battle ends today but (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and the whole world should know that our hands are on the trigger and we will continue to grow the capabilities of this resistance".

During this period of escalation, at least 232 Palestinians including 65 children, have been killed in the Israeli bombardment, with countless civilians injured in the process and serious damage being done to vital public infrastructure including schools and hospitals.