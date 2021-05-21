Hong Kong stocks end flat

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Friday barely moved as traders weighed the prospect of a strong global economic recovery against concerns about the inflation it will bring and the possibility of tighter monetary policy.

The Hang Seng Index inched up 8.15 points to 28,458.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.58 percent, or 20.39 points, to 3,486.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.45 percent, or 10.57 points, to 2,319.79.