Markets
Hong Kong stocks end flat
- The Hang Seng Index inched up 8.15 points to 28,458.44.
21 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished Friday barely moved as traders weighed the prospect of a strong global economic recovery against concerns about the inflation it will bring and the possibility of tighter monetary policy.
The Hang Seng Index inched up 8.15 points to 28,458.44.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.58 percent, or 20.39 points, to 3,486.56, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 0.45 percent, or 10.57 points, to 2,319.79.
Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman
Hong Kong stocks end flat
As Gaza ceasefire takes hold, Pakistan marks day of solidarity with the Palestinian people
Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar
PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2
PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential
All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab
Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire
Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark
William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview
Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end
Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'
Read more stories
Comments