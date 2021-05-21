PAF hands over three JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Nigeria

(Karachi) Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra has handed over three JF-17 Thunder aircraft to Nigerian Air Force to meet its security capabilities, local media reported on Friday.

A ceremony was held at Nigerian Air Force Base, Makudri, where Vice Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali, was the special guest while Nigeria's Defence Minister Bashir Magashi was the guest of honor.

Addressing the ceremony, Air Marshal Syed Noman Ali said it is a landmark event for Pakistan's JF-17 program and reflects strong military cooperation and mutual trust between Nigeria and Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Aeronautical Complex would continue to provide all out support to Nigerian Air Force in meeting all its requirements. Noman added that the JF-17 aircraft will help improve the defense ability of the Nigerian Air Force.

On the occasion, the Nigerian defense minister expressed his gratitude to Pakistan Air Force for sustained bilateral cooperation and partnership in meeting security challenges.

He said that the inclusion of JF-17 fighter aircraft will strengthen Nigeria's defense.