ANL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
DGKC 114.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.77%)
EPCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.18%)
FCCL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HUBC 77.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
MLCF 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
PAEL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.01%)
PIBTL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.48%)
PRL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.11%)
PTC 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TRG 174.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.58%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.52%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By ▲ 36.28 (0.74%)
BR30 25,715 Increased By ▲ 189.38 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,755 Increased By ▲ 181.34 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,661 Increased By ▲ 86.27 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Yuan inches higher, market looks to PBOC for hints on further gains

  • "A CNY fixing setting below 6.4 will be a confirmation," Cheung said.
Reuters 21 May 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan inched higher on Friday and looked set for a marginal weekly gain against a weaker dollar as investor concerns about tapering talk by the US Federal Reserve eased.

The dollar jumped briefly early in the week after minutes of the last Fed meeting showed some officials appeared ready to consider changes to monetary policy based on a continued strong economic recovery.

But it soon weakened again on views that any tightening is still a long way off.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.43 per dollar, 164 pips or 0.26% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4464.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4337 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4342 at midday, 13 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

Despite slight gains in the yuan on Friday, many traders and analysts it will continue to trade below the 6.4 per dollar level for the time being.

"The PBOC has been setting USD/CNY fixing with an upward bias in the past sessions to ease market expectations for the yuan's appreciation amid broad dollar weakness," said Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore.

He expected the yuan to trade between 6.40 and 6.50 per dollar in the near term, with the trade-weighted yuan basket index to stay in a range of 96.0-97.5.

Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said market participants were anxiously awaiting policy signals from the PBOC on whether it will allow further yuan strength.

"A CNY fixing setting below 6.4 will be a confirmation," Cheung said.

"We reckon that the PBOC may turn more cautious on the RMB appreciation pace and the related growth risk, when the RMB basket index climbed to a 3-year high alongside weakening (economic) growth momentum."

The CFETS yuan basket index, a gauge that measures the yuan strength against its major trading partners, stood at 97.2 on Friday, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data, up 2.49% so far this year.

China's FX trading platform publishes the CFETS index on a weekly and monthly basis.

