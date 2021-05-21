ANL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
DGKC 114.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.77%)
EPCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.18%)
FCCL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HUBC 77.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
MLCF 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
PAEL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.01%)
PIBTL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.48%)
PRL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.11%)
PTC 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TRG 174.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.58%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.52%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By ▲ 36.28 (0.74%)
BR30 25,715 Increased By ▲ 189.38 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,755 Increased By ▲ 181.34 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,661 Increased By ▲ 86.27 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar driven back to multi-month low by risk appetite bounce

  • While that sell-off reversed course with the help of bargain hunters, cryptos were last well off their session highs.
Reuters 21 May 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar retreated on Thursday, hovering near a multi-month low as a risk-on rally drew investors away from the safe-haven currency, reversing Wednesday's bounce.

That bounce was prompted by the minutes from the US Federal Reserve's most recent monetary policy meeting, in which several policymakers said discussions on tapering of government bond purchases would be appropriate "at some point" should economic recovery continue to gather steam.

That gave a boost to the greenback, which had been sliding in recent weeks due to repeated Fed reassurances that it is too soon to tighten its accommodative policy and that current price spikes do not portend longer-term inflation.

"Most of the moves we've seen over the last 24 hours were over the Fed minutes," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida. "The market totally overreacted to them and Treasury yields shot higher."

"After some thought the market has realized the Fed is going to need months of better data before it begins to discuss the taper," Simpson added. "Today, the markets took that to heart and it canceled out the moves we saw yesterday."

A rally on Wall Street and rebounding cryptocurrencies signaled broad, risk-on sentiment which, along with weakening Treasury yields, helped the dollar erase Wednesday's advance.

The dollar index was last down 0.46% at 89.792.

That weakness helped boost the Australian dollar which also got a lift from strong April employment data. It was up 0.56% at 77.71 cents.

The euro gained 0.37%, at $1.2219, and the dollar fell 0.38% to 108.80 Japanese yen.

Canada's robust economy and rising commodity costs have pushed the Canadian dollar to its strongest level against the dollar since 2015. The dollar was last down 0.60% against the loonie, at $1.2059.

The cryptocurrency rollercoaster was on an upswing in the wake of a steep sell-off following China's regulatory move against the digital assets.

While that sell-off reversed course with the help of bargain hunters, cryptos were last well off their session highs.

Bitcoin was most recently up 8.9% at $40,050 after plummeting to 54% below its record high, hit just over a month ago, after some of its prominent backers reiterated their support for the digital currency.

Smaller rival ether gained 15.32 to $2,811. On Wednesday, it fell 22.8%, its biggest daily fall since March 2020.

Euro Yuan Yen ringgit Dollar

Dollar driven back to multi-month low by risk appetite bounce

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters