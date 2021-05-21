Business & Finance
Indonesia's Q1 current account swings back to a deficit
- There was a surplus in the country's financial and capital accounts in the January-March period, taking its balance of payments to a surplus of $4.1 billion.
21 May 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia's current account swung back to a deficit of $1 billion, or 0.4% of gross domestic product, in the first three months of 2021, after two straight quarters of surpluses, central bank data showed on Friday.
There was a surplus in the country's financial and capital accounts in the January-March period, taking its balance of payments to a surplus of $4.1 billion, compared with a $200 million deficit in the previous quarter.
