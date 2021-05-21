ANL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
DGKC 114.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.77%)
EPCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.18%)
FCCL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HUBC 77.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
MLCF 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
PAEL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.01%)
PIBTL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.48%)
PRL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.11%)
PTC 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TRG 174.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.58%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.52%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By ▲ 36.28 (0.74%)
BR30 25,715 Increased By ▲ 189.38 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,755 Increased By ▲ 181.34 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,661 Increased By ▲ 86.27 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021
Markets

China shares fall as financials, consumer firms drag; Tencent weighs on HIS

  • Okg Technology Holdings Ltd, an affiliate of crypto exchange OK Coin, fell 4.26% and Huobi Tech, an affiliate of crypto exchange operator Huobi, lost 1.23% .
Reuters Updated 21 May 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares fell on Friday dragged down by financials and consumer firms, while a sharp drop in gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd despite a forecast-beating profit jump weighed on the Hong Kong's benchmark index.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.45% at 3,491.04.
China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.84%, with its financial sector sub-index leading losses, falling 1.29%.

The consumer staples sector shed 1.04%, the real estate index lost 0.43% and the healthcare sub-index fell 0.73%.

But commodities firms rebounded as analysts said China's pledge to strengthen management to curb "unreasonable" increases in commodity prices are likely to have only a temporary effect.

The CSI300 energy index added 0.88% and the CSI A-share resource industries index rose 0.92%.

Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.42% to 10,687.89, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.21% at 28,391.89.

The Hang Seng was hit by a 3.86% drop in index heavyweight Tencent Holdings Ltd despite a 65% surge in first-quarter profit, beating forecasts.

Crypto-related shares in Hong Kong slumped after US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said cryptocurrencies pose risks to financial stability and indicated that greater regulation may be warranted.

Okg Technology Holdings Ltd, an affiliate of crypto exchange OK Coin, fell 4.26% and Huobi Tech, an affiliate of crypto exchange operator Huobi, lost 1.23%.

But following a regulatory announcement of a tougher ban by Beijing on crypto-related services by financial companies, market players in China said it was business as usual in the country.

The smaller Shenzhen index was down 0.2%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 0.57% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 0.68%?.

The yuan was quoted at 6.4342 per US dollar, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 6.4355.

China Yuan China stock tokyo stock asia stock

