Badin by-election: PPP's Halepoto secures victory defeating JUI-F candidate by big margin

(Karachi) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Dada Muhammed Halepoto has won the Badin by-election, defeating Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's Maulana Gul Hassan by a big margin, as per unofficial results.

PPP's Halepoto secured 44,893 votes while the JUI-F candidate could only manage to bag 6,342 votes.

A total of 166,809 voters were registered in the constituency, of which 91,587 were male and 75,222 female. of the 123 polling stations established in the constituency, 41 were declared sensitive, while 12 highly sensitive.

During the polling process, 1,671 policemen and 395 Rangers personnel were deployed in the constituency to maintain law and order. In addition, polling agents and staff members were barred from using cell phones inside the polling stations.

On March 23, the Sindh Assembly seat fell vacant after Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Bashir Ahmed Halepoto passed away. Halepoto was first elected from PS-55 in 2013 and then re-elected from PS-70 during the 2018 General Election. He was also a member of the Sindh Assembly Standing Committee on Labour and Human Resources.