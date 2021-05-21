ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
COAS, Ukranian leaders discuss security matters

Recorder Report 21 May 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while on official visit to Ukraine, visited Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine where he held separate meetings with Prime Minister of Ukraine Shmyhal Denys and Deputy Prime Minister & Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Uruskyi Oleh.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation in various fields were discussed, the ISPR said.

The COAS said Pakistan attached great importance to furthering bilateral relations with Ukraine and believed that both nations would develop meaningful and long term relationship through enhanced cooperation.

Both dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.

Earlier the COAS also called on Minister of Defence of Ukraine Taran Andrii, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Serhii Korniichuk, Commander of the Army of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Oleksandr Syrskyi and Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Avakov Arsen, Thursday. On arrival at the Ministry of Defence, the COAS was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.

Besides mutual and professional interests, matters of defence and security collaboration between both countries and overall regional security situation were discussed, during the meetings. Both sides agreed to further optimize military to military ties particularly in defence production, training, counter terrorism and intelligence domains. The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region and reiterated Ukraine’s desire for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all domains.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

