Pakistan

IIOJK: ‘Failed foreign policy encourages Modi to commit atrocities’

Naveed Butt 21 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Thursday, claimed that the failed foreign policy of the present Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has encouraged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commit atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

PPP Central Leader and Central President of Women’s Wing Faryal Talpur expressed these views, while chairing a meeting of the Parliamentary Board for Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, set up by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Zardari House, on Thursday.

All members of the board including PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, and Faisal Rathore, attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Faryal Talpur said that the PPP is the only party whose chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is raising the voice of Kashmiris at every forum for a referendum in Kashmir.

She said that the failed foreign policy of the present PTI government has encouraged Modi to commit atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

She said that if there was a PPP government in Pakistan, then India would not have the courage to oppress the people of Indain occupied Kashmir. Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had said that Kashmir is ours and we will fight for it for a hundred years.

She said that Benazir Bhutto Shaheed had given a clear message to India by including the delegation of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the UN General Assembly.

Narendra Modi Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP IIOJK PTI Faryal Talpur

