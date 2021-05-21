ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Obsession with letter ‘D’

Anjum Ibrahim 21 May 2021

“I can’t understand this obsession with the letter D by our prime ministers.”

“What do you mean?”

“Remember Gilani’s three Ds when he was prime minister – dialogue, development, deterrence…”

“And rightly so…remember the Supreme Court was not willing to have a dialogue with him on the matter of Zardari sahib and a Swiss account if I recall correctly…”

“The account is redundant so there is the deterrence…”

“And let’s not forget Gilani sahib’s ability to reinvent himself equals Madonna’s who has made herself relevant over a couple of generations…”

“But unlike Madonna, Gilani sahib has been on a downward trajectory – from Prime Minister to Senator to Leader of the Opposition in the Senate…”

“As long as there is a D in it Gilani sahib will be happy but who else was into Ds.”

“Nawaz Sharif’s three Ds…sorry four Ds…”

“I don’t recall any D associated with him!”

“And for that comment you need to be taken to task by the political pundits – Dar, Dar, Dar and then again Dar…”

“No adjective before Dar?”

“Demolition Dar, and the demolition was of the economy, Desperate Dar and that we all saw when he slinked out of the country on the then prime Minister’s plane…”

“I get it and The Khan’s Ds?”

“Decade of dams he said…”

“Are you sure you did not spell it wrong, didn’t he mean decade of damns – you know the damned list is rather comprehensive – start with Shehbaz Sharif, then brother Nawaz…“

“How come Shehbaz is listed first?”

“He is still here, Nawaz Sharif is not.”

“OK I get it so that’s one D…”

“Damn the Tareen Group, damn the…”

“Right.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shehbaz Sharif SENATE Supreme Court Nawaz Sharif Opposition leader

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Obsession with letter ‘D’

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

EU parliament freezes China deal ratification

Israel and Hamas to observe truce

Jobs, home financing for poor: PM asks Tarin to prepare plan

Baqir tells PM how RDAs soared

ECs’ SLR requirement reduced

MPC meetings: State Bank introduces advance calendar

Imran, Chinese PM reaffirm resolve to strengthen ties

Cabinet to approve APTTA extension

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.