Ford unveils first all-electric pickup truck

DEARBORN, (United States): Ford officially unveiled the all-electric version of its bestselling F-150 truck on Wednesday, in an eco-friendly reinvention of a flagship American car brand. The battery-powered Ford F-150 “Lightning” is part of a $22 billion campaign by the US auto giant to ramp up its electric vehicle offerings by 2025.

Ford is already selling an all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicle, but the Lightning will be the first battery-powered incarnation of the F-150. The F-150, first launched by Ford in 1948, has long been the top-selling US vehicle and a showcase brand for the 118-year-old firm.