ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
ASC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.6%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
DGKC 114.35 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.64%)
EPCL 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.5%)
FCCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.86%)
FFBL 26.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
HASCOL 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
HUBC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
JSCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
KAPCO 39.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.46%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.05%)
PAEL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.1%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.48%)
PRL 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.83%)
PTC 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 175.20 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.16%)
UNITY 41.12 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.03%)
WTL 1.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.82%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By ▲ 36.43 (0.74%)
BR30 25,747 Increased By ▲ 220.97 (0.87%)
KSE100 45,764 Increased By ▲ 190.11 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,668 Increased By ▲ 92.92 (0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Ford unveils first all-electric pickup truck

AFP Updated 21 May 2021

DEARBORN, (United States): Ford officially unveiled the all-electric version of its bestselling F-150 truck on Wednesday, in an eco-friendly reinvention of a flagship American car brand. The battery-powered Ford F-150 “Lightning” is part of a $22 billion campaign by the US auto giant to ramp up its electric vehicle offerings by 2025.

Ford is already selling an all-electric vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E sport utility vehicle, but the Lightning will be the first battery-powered incarnation of the F-150. The F-150, first launched by Ford in 1948, has long been the top-selling US vehicle and a showcase brand for the 118-year-old firm.

Electric vehicle Ford US vehicles electric version American car brand

Ford unveils first all-electric pickup truck

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.