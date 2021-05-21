LWMC to introduce two bins system as per int’l standards: CEO

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Imran Ali Sultan said that they are going to introduce two bins system as per international standards and practices; organic and inorganic waste would be segregated from the primary level to the next.

“Recycling laws are being introduced by the LWMC for the very first time in Punjab capital Lahore. Every source is being utilized for the cleanliness and aesthetics of the city of gardens,” he said while addressing media men here on Thursday. He was accompanied by LWMC Chairman Amjad Ali Awan.

He further told the newsmen that the landfill site would also be cleared and the waste-to-energy project will be started. “On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha biodegradable bags would be distributed among the public for the collection of offal in an eco-friendly manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, LWMC Chairman Amjad Ali Awan has said that the Company has signed a contract for secondary waste collection with firms for three years while primary waste will be handled by the company itself.

“The LWMC workshop team is now making small containers and drums themselves while there is a great need to increase the resources for which matter will be discussed in the board meeting,” According to him, the LWMC can manufacture more bins and containers at workshops and can provide consultancy services to the other waste management companies of Punjab. The mission of ‘Clean Lahore’ cannot be achieved without public participation, for public awareness media campaigns would be launched at a mass level.

The LWMC Chairman stated that the Company has ensured the best cleanliness arrangement in the city despite the lack of required resources and the media has played a vital role in disseminating our message to the masses.

“The department is working day and night in the best interest of the public. It is worth mentioning that LWMC for the first time working as an operational body and handling waste management services in the provincial capital. The LWMC has overcome the major crisis and now lifting more than 6000 tons of waste in routine. It has stirred its working efficiency after the expiry of contracts with the Turkish companies,” he added.

