Palestine Solidarity Day today

LAHORE: The ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ will be observed today across the country to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians. The ulema and religious scholars in Friday sermons will support and endorse the Palestine’s cause and condemn Israeli atrocities. World leadership will also be urged to make an end to persecution of Palestinians on permanent grounds and establish an independent Palestine state with Al-Quds as its capital, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Affairs.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Ashrafi said all the Islamic world and Palestinians are lauding Pakistan’s endeavours.

Ashrafi stated Pakistan is ready to take any responsibility for the solution of Muslim Ummah’s problems in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Pakistan is in constant coordination with the heads of Islamic countries at all forums and levels, said Ashrafi.

He added that Israel is targeting children and women in Palestine and Al-Aqsa is a red line for the entire Muslim Ummah. He also stated that as the Harmain Al-Sharifain is a red line for us and no one can be allowed to play with its peace and security, so is Al-Aqsa for the Muslim Ummah.

The world leadership has to see how to stop this ongoing oppression and persecution of Palestinians by tyrant Israeli forces, said Ashrafi. The Pakistan Red Crescent has been directed to provide medicines to the Palestinian brothers.

Palestine and Kashmir are the problems of the Muslim Ummah and now is the time to stop this bloodshed. Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan is going to the United Nations along with other Muslim countries to raise these issues.

He also added that Namoos-e-Risalat, Islamophobia, blasphemy, Kashmir and Palestine are the issues of Muslim Ummah and the day is not far off when we all will offer prayers in Masjid-Al-Aqsa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021