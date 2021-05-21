ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Palestine Solidarity Day today

Recorder Report 21 May 2021

LAHORE: The ‘Palestine Solidarity Day’ will be observed today across the country to express solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians. The ulema and religious scholars in Friday sermons will support and endorse the Palestine’s cause and condemn Israeli atrocities. World leadership will also be urged to make an end to persecution of Palestinians on permanent grounds and establish an independent Palestine state with Al-Quds as its capital, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman Pakistan Ulema Council and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Affairs.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Ashrafi said all the Islamic world and Palestinians are lauding Pakistan’s endeavours.

Ashrafi stated Pakistan is ready to take any responsibility for the solution of Muslim Ummah’s problems in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Pakistan is in constant coordination with the heads of Islamic countries at all forums and levels, said Ashrafi.

He added that Israel is targeting children and women in Palestine and Al-Aqsa is a red line for the entire Muslim Ummah. He also stated that as the Harmain Al-Sharifain is a red line for us and no one can be allowed to play with its peace and security, so is Al-Aqsa for the Muslim Ummah.

The world leadership has to see how to stop this ongoing oppression and persecution of Palestinians by tyrant Israeli forces, said Ashrafi. The Pakistan Red Crescent has been directed to provide medicines to the Palestinian brothers.

Palestine and Kashmir are the problems of the Muslim Ummah and now is the time to stop this bloodshed. Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan is going to the United Nations along with other Muslim countries to raise these issues.

He also added that Namoos-e-Risalat, Islamophobia, blasphemy, Kashmir and Palestine are the issues of Muslim Ummah and the day is not far off when we all will offer prayers in Masjid-Al-Aqsa.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UNITED NATIONS OIC Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Palestine Solidarity Day

Palestine Solidarity Day today

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

EU parliament freezes China deal ratification

Israel and Hamas to observe truce

Jobs, home financing for poor: PM asks Tarin to prepare plan

Baqir tells PM how RDAs soared

ECs’ SLR requirement reduced

MPC meetings: State Bank introduces advance calendar

Imran, Chinese PM reaffirm resolve to strengthen ties

Cabinet to approve APTTA extension

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.