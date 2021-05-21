ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
AVN 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.26%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.51%)
BYCO 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
DGKC 114.40 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.69%)
EPCL 50.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.5%)
FCCL 23.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.5%)
FFBL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 15.96 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
HASCOL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 77.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 6.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
JSCL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.31%)
KAPCO 39.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.94%)
PAEL 32.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.85%)
PIBTL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.46%)
PRL 26.11 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.71%)
PTC 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.72%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (9.23%)
SNGP 41.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 174.84 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (0.95%)
UNITY 41.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.11%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 4,947 Increased By ▲ 38.24 (0.78%)
BR30 25,757 Increased By ▲ 231.46 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,765 Increased By ▲ 190.58 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,663 Increased By ▲ 87.63 (0.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UBG sends a sets of 40 budget proposals

Recorder Report Updated 21 May 2021

LAHORE: The United Business Group (UBG) in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday sent a set of 40 growth-oriented and export-led proposals to Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin for the upcoming federal budget 2021-22 which would help accelerate the pace of economic activities in wake of pandemic of coronavirus.

The UBG in its budget proposals amid Covid-19 economic scenario suggested deferment of interest payments of the businesses for six months, grant of exemption from the payment of sales tax on imported plant, machinery, equipment and components, reducing electricity tariff for all the sectors to 7.5 cents/kwh. It is also suggested that source of income should not be asked on any kind of investment in any sector of the economy for the next two years.

UBG Chairman and President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik said the Pakistan’s economy is passing through a challenging phase due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. “The most impacted section of our society is the manufacturers, traders, retailers, importers and exporters and business community are in a distress and facing huge financial losses due to current emergency situation.”

Iftikhar Malik further said that a huge amount of income tax and sales tax refunds was pending with FBR due to which business community was facing liquidity issues and suggested that the FBR should speed up the process of their payment or allow their adjustment against payable taxes.

He said the government had to focus on enhancing business relations with other countries as no country in the current era could progress on its own. He also underlined the need for enhancing exports, reducing imports and also giving incentives to the expatriate Pakistanis to invest in their homeland and open their business here.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Coronavirus FPCCI FBR Iftikhar Ali Malik UBG Covid pandemic

UBG sends a sets of 40 budget proposals

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.