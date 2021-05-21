PAAPAM clarification

KARACHI: Apropos a news item “PAAPAM elections annulled over irregularities,” carried by Business Recorder it is clarified that the word “not” was inadvertently dropped from the intro of the news item as well as the headline.

Moreover, expressing its concern, PAAPAM says that the item is misleading and aimed at damaging its stature.

PAAPAM strongly has contradicted news report and, especially its headline and intro, “which are confusing, ambiguous and misleading,” giving a wrong impression that the trade organizations’ regulator has cancelled the elections, which is factually incorrect. The regulator has not invalidated the elections of PAAPAM) 2020-21, PAAPAM concluded.

