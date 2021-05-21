Free Covid vaccination at Hussain Lakhani Hospital

KARACHI: Hussain Lakhani Hospital in collaboration with Government of Sindh and NCOC, has launched free vaccination (drive) for masses. Under supervision of the expert doctors, vaccine doses will be administered to people from 9:30am till 2:30pm daily. People will be inoculated through booking vaccination approximants/tokens to avoid any crowding at the centre.

People can get vaccination appointments through Hussain Lakhani Hospital helpline number: 02136723218. Moreover, it has been made mandatory to bring the CNIC and NCOC Registration Number.

