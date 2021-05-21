SBP cancels license of Karwan Exchange Co ‘B’

ANL
31.39
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
ASC
15.25
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
ASL
23.20
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN
88.93
Increased By
▲ 1.33 (1.52%)
BOP
7.97
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (3.51%)
BYCO
10.34
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.88%)
DGKC
114.50
Increased By
▲ 2.00 (1.78%)
EPCL
50.60
Increased By
▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL
23.64
Increased By
▲ 0.34 (1.46%)
FFBL
26.10
Increased By
▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
FFL
15.93
Increased By
▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
HASCOL
11.32
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC
77.75
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL
6.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
JSCL
23.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO
39.20
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
KEL
4.14
Decreased By
▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM
14.80
Decreased By
▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
MLCF
44.15
Increased By
▲ 0.36 (0.82%)
PAEL
32.05
Increased By
▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
PIBTL
10.70
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.83%)
POWER
9.05
Increased By
▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL
83.50
Increased By
▲ 1.20 (1.46%)
PRL
26.15
Increased By
▲ 0.73 (2.87%)
PTC
9.45
Increased By
▲ 0.15 (1.61%)
SILK
1.41
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (8.46%)
SNGP
41.35
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG
174.88
Increased By
▲ 1.69 (0.98%)
UNITY
41.07
Increased By
▲ 0.37 (0.91%)
WTL
1.82
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (2.82%)
