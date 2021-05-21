Kamal terms census results approval ‘genocide of masses’

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said the approval and publishing of the controversial census results is indeed the genocide of the masses and economic lifeline of Pakistan.

PTI and its ally MQM have stabbed Karachi in its back. Already, the people of Karachi are not getting their fair share out of the country’s resources. People will face more challenges in getting basic necessities of life including water, electricity, gas, public health, education, jobs, and infrastructure etc as their head counts have been deliberately under represented to deprive them of their rights and resources from the federation and province.

“If the census is not carried out properly, the citizens of this city will not get their due rights and resources with proportion to the actual population,” he said.

The people of Karachi are deeply frustrated by the prejudiced attitude of the federal and provincial governments. Karachi generates 69 percent and 90 percent of the total revenue of the National and Sindh respectively, is being treated worse than a stepchild by both the federal and provincial government.

God forbid, if the growing unrest among the people is once again exploited by the anti-state forces to carry out their nefarious intentions, the PTI and its ally MQM will be directly held responsible for the dire consequences.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the CEC heads, national council and party’s central departments at Pakistan House.

He further said PSP would neither leave people at the mercy of tyrant, apathetic and bigoted rulers nor will allow peace to be destabilized in country’s economic hub.

The PSP will go to any lengths to address public issues. Mustafa Kamal further said the present political leadership would have focused on electoral reforms for the transparency of elections if they were convinced of their popularity among the people.

But those who come to power illegitimately always have to keep backdoors open for themselves to prolong their rule. That is why Pakistan is still struggling while the nations that gained independence after us have become more developed than us.

People across the country are disappointed with the current situation.

We need a national grand dialogue to set the country’s goals for the next 10, 20 and 50 years and all political parties should present their manifestos in line with these defined national goals, and gain mandate of the people in a transparent manner.

