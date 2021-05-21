China stocks mixed

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended mixed on Thursday, as gains in financial firms offset losses in resources companies after Beijing vowed to stabilize commodities prices.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.3%, to 5,186.41, while the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.1% to 3,506.94.

The CSI300 energy index and the CSI A-share resource industries index were among the worst performing sectors, closing down 3.2% and 3.3%, respectively.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd, Jiangxi Copper Co Ltd and Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd shed between 4.3% and 8.1%.

The CSI300 financials index added 1%, helped by gains for banking and securities firms.

China will strengthen its management from both supply and demand sides to curb “unreasonable” increases in commodity prices, and prevent the pass-through to the consumer, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

The comments drove prices of commodities including steel and iron ore to extend recent losses after surging this year on the back of post-lockdown recoveries in demand and easing global liquidity.

Digital currency and blockchain-related stocks also pulled back after a cryptocurrency slump.