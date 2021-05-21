Industrials push FTSE 100 higher

LONDON: Gains in industrial stocks helped London’s FTSE 100 bounce back on Thursday from its worst daily performance in a week, while shares of Trainline slumped to the bottom of the mid-cap index as the U.K. reorganised its railway system.

The blue-chip index rose 1%, with Experian jumping 4.7% to the top of the index, a day after its upbeat quarterly revenue forecast.

The wider industrial index added 2.4%.

Banks and healthcare stocks, including HSBC Holdings, Prudential Plc, AstraZeneca Plc and Smith & Nephew, were also among the biggest boosts on the index.

The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 advanced 0.7%. Publisher Future surged 9.6% to the top of index after Deutsche Bank raised its price target on the stock.

The FTSE 100 has gained 8.3% year-to-date on optimism about economic recovery. But the index has been trading in a tight range recently as higher inflation has ignited fears that central banks might pare back their support sooner.