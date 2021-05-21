HABIBMETRO, TPL Life Insurance sign agreement

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO Bank signed an agreement with TPL Life Insurance Limited for exclusive complimentary insurance cover for [email protected] customers.

[email protected] caters to the Bank’s employee banking customer segment and provides institutional clients (and their staff) with tailored solutions to meet their collective banking needs.

At the signing ceremony, Group Executive Retail Banking, Ahmed Shah Durrani, said “We are excited to embark upon this initiative with TPL Life”. He added, “We will continue to strengthen our retail product suite with innovative and rewarding solutions to add value for our customers.”

On the occasion, CEO – TPL Life, Faisal Abbasi, said, “This partnership is the result of our commitment to continuously innovate and provide easy access to insurance solutions for diverse customer segments in Pakistan.

We believe quality insurance products clubbed with simple processes are vital to insurance penetration in the country.”—PR

