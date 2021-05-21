ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
Faisalabad, Rawalpindi: MoITT accords MoUs for two software technology parks

Recorder Report 21 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) on Thursday signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) for setting up software technology parks in Faisalabad and Rawalpindi, which would help towards enhancing the IT industry growth.

A ceremony in this regard was held at committee room of the Ministry of IT. Federal Secretary MoITT Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was the chief guest.

The software technology park in Faisalabad would be set up at Sitara Chemical’s Ali Fatima College of Science and Technology with a space of 19,500 sq ft and will be the first-ever software technology in Faisalabad.

In Rawalpindi, the software technology park would be set up at Amazon Outlet Mall with a space of 44,000 sq ft and would address the demand of the technology sector for additional software technology parks in Islamabad/Rawalpindi.

Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui said the IT industry is receiving top priority from the present government to improve Pakistan’s economy, create jobs and lift the overall quality of life.

As a result, the industry is being provided strong government support and extremely attractive incentives.

There are several projects intended to facilitate and assist IT industry in its growth trajectory and ensure continued momentum in local and export earnings upward.

He commended IT industry professionals and entrepreneurs for making Pakistan’s ICT industry a success story for Pakistan, having achieved a stellar remittance inflow growth rate and making it the largest net exporter in the services sector from Pakistan.

He stressed the need for close liaison between the IT industry and public sector entities for ensuring the holistic growth of Pakistan’s IT sector.

He also thanked overseas Pakistanis for their investment in Amazon Mall, which would now also serve IT companies generating jobs and exports.

Pakistan Software Export Board MD Osman Nasir said there is strong demand for STPs in the country. Due to the booming IT industry, STPs are being setup on public-private sector partnership basis. The PSEB is also setting up STPs through conversion of unused buildings into state-of-the-art STPs.

Work is underway for establishing software technology parks in the universities including Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) Karachi, Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering, Sciences and Technology University (QUEST) Nawabshah, Bannu University, Ultrasoft Building Quetta, Vertexsoft Building Swat, and IBA Sukkur.

