Markets
LME official prices
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices....
21 May 2021
LONDON: The following were Wednesday official prices.
==================================================================================================
Aluminium Aluminium Copper Lead Nickel Tin Zinc Nasaac
Alloy
==================================================================================================
Cash Buyer 2136.00 2402.50 10114.50 2202.00 17680.00 32476.00 2969.00 2360.00
Cash Seller
& Settlement 2136.00 2402.50 10114.50 2202.00 17680.00 32476.00 2969.00 2360.00
3-months Buyer 2075.00 2432.50 10138.00 2195.00 17702.00 29979.00 2987.50 2360.00
3-months Seller 2075.00 2432.50 10138.00 2195.00 17702.00 29979.00 2987.50 2360.00
15-months Buyer - - - - - 25927.00 - -
15-months Seller - - - - - 25927.00 - -
27-months Buyer - - - - - - - -
27-months Seller - - - - - - - -
==================================================================================================
Source: London Metals Exchange.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.