KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (May 20, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 934,684,584 508,191,888 23,610,470,912 10,478,067,980 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 1,671,659,481 (2,426,508,323) (754,848,842) Local Individuals 22,200,832,323 (21,289,815,753) 911,016,571 Local Corporates 7,187,648,165 (7,343,815,894) (156,167,729) ===============================================================================

