Markets
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on...
21 May 2021
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Thursday (May 20, 2021).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
934,684,584 508,191,888 23,610,470,912 10,478,067,980
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,671,659,481 (2,426,508,323) (754,848,842)
Local Individuals 22,200,832,323 (21,289,815,753) 911,016,571
Local Corporates 7,187,648,165 (7,343,815,894) (156,167,729)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.