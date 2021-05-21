Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
21 May 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 20, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,914.53
High: 4,944.62
Low: 4,908.08
Net Change: (-) 1.75
Volume ('000): 738,602
Value ('000): 19,579,530
Makt Cap 1,379,616,487,578
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,245.39
NET CH. (-) 7.12
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,787.83
NET CH. (-) 85.44
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,511.70
NET CH. (-) 4.67
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,874.90
NET CH. (-) 27.62
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,017.28
NET CH. (-) 10.03
------------------------------------
As on: 20-May-2021
====================================
