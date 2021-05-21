KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (May 20, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,914.53 High: 4,944.62 Low: 4,908.08 Net Change: (-) 1.75 Volume ('000): 738,602 Value ('000): 19,579,530 Makt Cap 1,379,616,487,578 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,245.39 NET CH. (-) 7.12 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,787.83 NET CH. (-) 85.44 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,511.70 NET CH. (-) 4.67 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,874.90 NET CH. (-) 27.62 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,017.28 NET CH. (-) 10.03 ------------------------------------ As on: 20-May-2021 ====================================

