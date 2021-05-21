ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
May 21, 2021
Last date of renunciation/payment

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment....
Recorder Report 21 May 2021

KARACHI: Last dates of renunciation/payment.

==================================================================================================
Company                       Trading in        Last Date of      Last Date for           Premium/
                             L/Right w.e.f.       Trading          Payment/Ren.           Discount
==================================================================================================
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd     06-05-2021         28-05-2021          04-06-2021      P rem. 5.00/-
==================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Last date of renunciation payment Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd

Last date of renunciation/payment

