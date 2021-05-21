ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
Clearing Schedule for T+2 System

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System....
Recorder Report 21 May 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange's Clearing Schedule for T+2 System.

=================================================
         CLEARING SCHEDULE FOR T+2 SYSTEM
        FOR THE MONTHS OF MAY & JUNE 2021
=================================================
TRANSACTION  TRANSACTION  SETTLEMENT   SETTLEMENT
=================================================
19.05.2021    Wednesday   21.05.2021       Friday
20.05.2021    Thursday    24.05.2021       Monday
21.05.2021    Friday      25.05.2021      Tuesday
24.05.2021    Monday      26.05.2021    Wednesday
25.05.2021    Tuesday     27.05.2021     Thursday
26.05.2021    Wednesday   28.05.2021       Friday
27.05.2021    Thursday    31.05.2021       Monday
28.05.2021    Friday      01.06.2021      Tuesday
31.05.2021    Monday      02.06.2021    Wednesday
=================================================

NOTES:

If any necessity arises, the Pakistan Stock Exchange reserves the right to alter or vary the above dates. In case any settlement is postponed for whatsoever reasons, the same shall take place on the next working day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

