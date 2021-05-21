Govt ensuring rule of law in country: Shibli

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Thursday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was ensuring rule of law in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was continuously working for development and uplift of the country by launching number of the welfare programmes and projects, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government under dynamic leadership of the prime minister was making all-out efforts to bring down the inflation to provide relief to the masses.

He said nobody could pressurize the government and expressed hope that it would pass the fiscal budget 2021-22 from the Parliament.

The PTI was united under PM Imran Khan’s leadership, he added.

Shibli Faraz claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was divided in different groups and its leadership was involved in massive corruption and money laundering.