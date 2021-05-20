ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
Pak-China friendship keep balance of power in region: Mahmood Khan

  He expressed determination that people to people contact would be further strengthened between the two countries in coming years to cement friendship.
APP 20 May 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that unprecedented friendship and bilateral relationship between Pakistan and China had played a key role in keeping balance of power in the region.

In a statement on the occasion of 70th anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic ties, he said that relationship between the two friendly and neighborly countries strengthened further in last 70 years.

He said that Pakistan China relationship was deeper than ocean, higher than mountains and sweeter than honey.

Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government of Pakistan was striving to take friendship with China to new height.

He said that multi-billions China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an example of friendly relationship between the two countries.

He said that CPEC was an important strategic and economic project which is a real game changer for Pakistan.

He said that many projects were undertaken in Khyber Pakthunkhwa under CPEC which would change the fate of people upon completion.

He expressed determination that people to people contact would be further strengthened between the two countries in coming years to cement friendship.

