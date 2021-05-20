ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Pakistan

PSX loses 108 points to close at 45,574 points

  • As many as 389 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 218 of them recorded gain and 151 sustained losses.
APP 20 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 108.04 points, with negative change of 0.24 per cent, closing at 45,574.07 points against 45,682.11 points on the last working day.

A total of 784,034,750 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 578,309,024 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.824 billion against Rs23. 797 billion the previous day.

As many as 389 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 218 of them recorded gain and 151 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 120,149,000 shares and price per share of Rs9.58, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 77,733,000 and price per share of Rs1.70 and Hascol Petrol with volume of 61,029,541 and price per share of Rs10.31.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs103.53 per share, closing at Rs1484.02 whereas Colgate Palm was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs89, closing at Rs2889.

Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs37.54 per share, closing at Rs862.46 followed by AKD Capital, the share prices of which decreased by Rs33.41 per share, closing at Rs424.58.

