PSX loses 108 points to close at 45,574 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday witnessed bearish trend, losing 108.04 points, with negative change of 0.24 per cent, closing at 45,574.07 points against 45,682.11 points on the last working day.

A total of 784,034,750 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 578,309,024 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.824 billion against Rs23. 797 billion the previous day.

As many as 389 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 218 of them recorded gain and 151 sustained losses whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Byco Petroleum with a volume of 120,149,000 shares and price per share of Rs9.58, WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 77,733,000 and price per share of Rs1.70 and Hascol Petrol with volume of 61,029,541 and price per share of Rs10.31.

Wyeth Pak Ltd witnessed maximum increase of Rs103.53 per share, closing at Rs1484.02 whereas Colgate Palm was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs89, closing at Rs2889.

Philip Morris Pak recorded maximum decrease of Rs37.54 per share, closing at Rs862.46 followed by AKD Capital, the share prices of which decreased by Rs33.41 per share, closing at Rs424.58.